With all eyes on the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Neville Khoza picks three battles that could determine the results of the match.
Zakhele Lepasa v Mothobi Mvala
Since his return from his loan at SuperSport United, Lepasa rediscovered his form this season, having already netted 10 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions. He has been a threat to defenders this campaign, although he was kept quiet in the last few matches. Should he be left unattended, Sundowns can be punished as he can finish the chances inside the box.
But Mvala has been rock solid for Sundowns this season, winning a lot of balls and there is no doubt that he will be on Lepasa’s neck just like he did in the league game where he was kept quiet.
Thabang Monare v Teboho Mokoena
Mokoena is the best midfielder in the league. He is Sundowns’ engine in the middle of the park as he helps link the defence, breaks up play and attack and dictates the tempo of the team, while putting in challenges.
On the other hand, Monare is also able to break up play, while also putting in strong challenges for the Buccaneers. Whoever wins the battle in the middle of the park between Monare and Mokoena will give his team control in the midfield, where the game could be won.
Nkosinathi Sibisi v Peter Shalulile
Having returned from his injury recently, Shalulile never looks like he wants to stop scoring as he continues where he left off. His brace against Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of this competition proved that should he be left unattended, he will punish you.
The striker’s ability in Sundowns' high press also makes him a dangerous player. It means Sibisi will have to be at his best and make sure Shalulile does not see much of the ball in the penalty box. But Sibisi has been consistent and has been a rock in the Bucs’ defence, and will be watching the Namibian striker.
Key battles set to ignite MTN8 final
Shalulile shows no sign of slowing down
