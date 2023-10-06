Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau expects their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates to be physically demanding, insisting they weren’t thinking about revenge as Bucs thumped them 3-0 in the semifinals, en route to lifting this cup, last season.
This Wafa-Wafa decider, that has been sold out, is at Durban’s Moses Mabhida tomorrow (6pm). Mudau, who yesterday was also included in the final Bafana Bafana squad to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast in the upcoming friendlies, is odds-on to start on Saturday.
“Obviously when we play Pirates, we know all the time that the game is going to be physical and I think nothing will change, especially now that this is a final. I am sure they want to win as much as we do, so it won’t be an easy game at all,” Mudau said at a media conference at Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters.
“We are ready and we just want to make sure that we come back with the trophy. Revenge? No, we are just taking this game as a normal game. We are not about revenge but we want to win each and every game we play.”
Mudau also weighed in on his fitness levels as he hardly runs out of steam, chalking up his top-notch fitness standards to proper training, good diet and getting enough rest in between.
“It starts at training. If the mentality is right at training, you train properly, you eat healthy and you rest, you will always be fit and ready for games and that’s what’s happening with me,” Mudau noted.
The evergreen Sundowns and Bafana right-back insisted he doesn’t do extra work, revealing his teammate Themba Zwane, who was sitting next to him, was the one who does extra gym work separately.
“Normally I don’t do extras. I am not like Mshishi [Zwane] who does roadworks and all these other things on the side,” Mudau said.
Mudau expects intense physical battle in MTN8 final
‘We just want to make sure that we come back with the trophy’
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau expects their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates to be physically demanding, insisting they weren’t thinking about revenge as Bucs thumped them 3-0 in the semifinals, en route to lifting this cup, last season.
This Wafa-Wafa decider, that has been sold out, is at Durban’s Moses Mabhida tomorrow (6pm). Mudau, who yesterday was also included in the final Bafana Bafana squad to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast in the upcoming friendlies, is odds-on to start on Saturday.
“Obviously when we play Pirates, we know all the time that the game is going to be physical and I think nothing will change, especially now that this is a final. I am sure they want to win as much as we do, so it won’t be an easy game at all,” Mudau said at a media conference at Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters.
“We are ready and we just want to make sure that we come back with the trophy. Revenge? No, we are just taking this game as a normal game. We are not about revenge but we want to win each and every game we play.”
Mudau also weighed in on his fitness levels as he hardly runs out of steam, chalking up his top-notch fitness standards to proper training, good diet and getting enough rest in between.
“It starts at training. If the mentality is right at training, you train properly, you eat healthy and you rest, you will always be fit and ready for games and that’s what’s happening with me,” Mudau noted.
The evergreen Sundowns and Bafana right-back insisted he doesn’t do extra work, revealing his teammate Themba Zwane, who was sitting next to him, was the one who does extra gym work separately.
“Normally I don’t do extras. I am not like Mshishi [Zwane] who does roadworks and all these other things on the side,” Mudau said.
'Tito' primed to make amends and claim trophy for Orlando Pirates
Sundowns' Mshishi accepts he’s no longer a 90-minute man
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos