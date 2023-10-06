×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mudau expects intense physical battle in MTN8 final

‘We just want to make sure that we come back with the trophy’

06 October 2023 - 06:42
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau and Bumamuru's Alain Mama during the CAF Champions League preliminary round
Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau and Bumamuru's Alain Mama during the CAF Champions League preliminary round
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns Khuliso Mudau expects their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates to be physically demanding, insisting they werent thinking about revenge as Bucs thumped them 3-0 in the semifinals, en route to lifting this cup, last season.

This Wafa-Wafa decider, that has been sold out, is at Durbans Moses Mabhida tomorrow (6pm). Mudau, who yesterday was also included in the final Bafana Bafana squad to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast in the upcoming friendlies, is odds-on to start on Saturday. 

“Obviously when we play Pirates, we know all the time that the game is going to be physical and I think nothing will change, especially now that this is a final. I am sure they want to win as much as we do, so it wont be an easy game at all, Mudau said at a media conference at SundownsChloorkop headquarters.

“We are ready and we just want to make sure that we come back with the trophy. Revenge? No, we are just  taking this game as a normal game. We are not about revenge but we want to win each and every game we play.”

Mudau also weighed in on his fitness levels as he hardly runs out of steam, chalking up his top-notch fitness standards to proper training, good diet and getting enough rest in between.

“It starts at training. If the mentality is right at training, you train properly, you eat healthy and you rest, you will always be fit and ready for games and thats whats happening with me, Mudau noted.

The evergreen Sundowns and Bafana right-back insisted he doesnt do extra work, revealing his teammate Themba Zwane, who was sitting next to him, was the one who does extra gym work separately.

“Normally I dont do extras. I am not like Mshishi [Zwane] who does roadworks and all these other things on the side,Mudau said.

'Tito' primed to make amends and claim trophy for Orlando Pirates

New Orlando Pirates fan-darling Patrick Maswanganyi is gagging for the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns as he intends to amend for his costly ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Sundowns' Mshishi accepts he’s no longer a 90-minute man

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has conceded his love for football makes it difficult for him to come to terms with being ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze