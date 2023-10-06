Sundowns' Mshishi accepts he’s no longer a 90-minute man

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has conceded his love for football makes it difficult for him to come to terms with being substituted in almost every game this season.
Out of the 12 games Zwane has played for Sundowns this season, he only finished one. It remains to be seen whether Mshishi, who is a sure starter, will see out the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
“It [being substituted] is very difficult to accept obviously because I love football but it’s all about the understanding that I have with the coach [Rulani Mokwena] and trying to accept the situation,” Zwane said during a media conference at Chloorkop on Wednesday.
As much as he admits it is hard to accept being always substituted, Mshishi knows that Mokwena is doing this in the best of his interest, especially now that he is 34 years old. Zwane also understands that the team’s needs must take precedence.
“At the end of the day the coach is helping me to become fresh for the next game [by always taking him out]. Again, it’s not about me but it’s about the team...we all want to see the team doing well and winning trophies,” Zwane said.
The Sundowns skipper is also keeping his fingers crossed that their current top-scorer Lucas Ribeiro passes a late fitness test to feature in the Wafa-Wafa final.
“Obviously Ribeiro is a very important player for the team. His availability would be a huge boost for us. He’s a good player, he’s strong, he can dribble, he can finish. I mean, he’s been helping the team all along and we need him,” Zwane said of Ribeiro, who’s scored seven times already this term.
Despite collecting more yellow cards (25) than any other side this season in the league, Zwane still doesn’t agree with those who say they are becoming a dirty team.
“It’s not true that we are becoming a dirty team. We just want to play football and make our fans happy. Our aim is always to win games and improve both as a team and as individuals,” Mshishi said.
Sundowns' Mshishi accepts he’s no longer a 90-minute man
‘The coach is helping me to become fresher’
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
