Former Sundowns hero Carelse foresees repeat of 2008 Top 8 final

Having turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns and scored the winning goal in the 2008 SAA Super 8 final against Orlando Pirates, Brent Carelse is tipping his former team to lift the MTN8 title when the two teams meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
It has been 15 years since Sundowns and Pirates last met in the cup final. Carelse feels history will repeat itself.
The Brazilians head into the final in a scary form as they remain unbeaten this season across all competitions.
“I look forward to an exciting final but I think it's going to be a repeat of 2008 when I scored [the winning goal to help Sundowns win1-0]. I think it’s going to be a win for Sundowns,” Carelse told Sowetan yesterday.
“[Even though] form goes out the window when it comes to the cup final, I think it will help them because they have not lost a match. They have been winning and even grinding out results when they are performing poorly.
“So, it bodes well when you go into the final with so much confidence... it is almost like you go into the field knowing you have won already.”
While he thinks Sundowns will win the cup, Carelse, 42, who also turned out for SuperSport United, Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United, feels Pirates are one of the teams that can cause an upset, but only if their players can pitch on the day.
“I have been watching Pirates. They had some good combinations in the first three or four games of the season, where they got good results. [Zakhele] Lepasa was in form, but somewhere, it just went a little bit quiet,” he said.
“Maybe Lepasa, [Monnapule] Saleng, must just get back to form again and things will come right. They were the team that had my hopes to give Sundowns a challenge.”
Carelse also explained how they managed to get the best of the Buccaneers in 2008 to lift the trophy.
“Even in 2008, it was similar. Pirates had a very good team. They had Teko Modise in that team, but I think for us, what helped us was experience.
“We had a lot of experienced players like Benson Mhlongo, Mbulelo Mabizela, Esrom Nyandoro and Godfrey Sapula.”
Former Sundowns hero Carelse foresees repeat of 2008 Top 8 final
Retired midfielder picks his former team to see off Pirates
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
