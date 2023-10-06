×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Mdodana makes case for Chauke to succeed Plummer

‘She should take over as she’s been assistant for years’

06 October 2023 - 07:31
Neville Khoza Journalist
Zamokuhle Mpila of Buffalo City in action against Tshwane during day 4 of the 2023 SPAR National Netball Championships
Zamokuhle Mpila of Buffalo City in action against Tshwane during day 4 of the 2023 SPAR National Netball Championships
Image: Gallo Images/Reg Caldecott

Former Proteas captain Zanele Mdodana has questioned why Netball SA (NSA) is overlooking Dumisani Chauke as a coach to succeed Norma Plummer. 

Plummer’s contract with the senior national team will expire in December and NSA president Cecilia Molokwane has already revealed there are two coaches earmarked for the post.

Jenny van Dyk and Rozanne Matthyse have been earmarked to take over from Plummer, with Molokwane saying earlier this week that one of the coaches they would hire would travel to Australia for the three-match test series later this month and the other to England in December.

But Mdodana feels Chauke, who has been assistant to Plummer, should take over and lead the team forward.

“I’m not sure if that is to give them the experience and give them the exposure under the mentorship of Norma Plummer,  but we do know Dumisani Chauke is there as an assistant coach,” Mdodana told the media during the ongoing Spar national championships at Hoerskool Rustenburg.

“So, is Dumi going to take the position? Technically speaking, it should be like that, she has been there under Plummer for so many years.

“Normally, she should take that spot. Maybe they are looking for an assistant for Dumi. That’s how I would think. Otherwise, why would you have been there for so many years as an assistant if your plan is not to let them take the head coach position?

“If Dumi has been there for this period being groomed, getting all the experience and going into the World Cup, it just makes sense that she should take that position and look for an assistant.

“And also, we never had a black head coach. Maybe this is the time. She has been there and she should be able to hold that position.”

Day four results

Johannesburg 63-43 Nelson Mandela; Buffalo City 29-73 Tshwane; Cape Town 39-62 Cape Winelands; Nelson Mandela Bay 36-69 Dr KK.

My studies take precedence over netball – Ngubane

Academic challenges forced Proteas star player Owethu Ngubane to withdraw from the squad preparing to face world champions Australia in a three-match ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mdodana impressed by growth of netball champs

Former Proteas captain Zanele Mdodana is of the view that this year's Spar SA National Championships at Höerskool Rustenburg will provide the players ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze