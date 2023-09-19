Maela believes Bucs edging closer to Downs

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela is adamant that the Buccaneers are on the right track to finally go toe-to-toe with Mamelodi Sundowns as far as dominating local football is concerned.
In fact, Maela sees no reason why Pirates can’t beat perennial league champions Sundowns when the two giants face-off in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm).
“It’s no secret that they (Sundowns) have had enormous success. They’ve done things right and their process finally is paying off for them. But we know what we have to do in order to surpass that level [that Sundowns have reached],'' Maela said at a media conference at their training base, Rand Stadium, yesterday.
“I think we are heading in the right direction... we are heading in that way. We know that we are more than capable of beating anyone in this league.”
Maela is certain that Sundowns are also aware that they won’t have it easy, especially at Orlando Stadium.
“As much as we are saying we are playing against a good team, a decent team, I think they know where they are that they are also playing a very, very strong team, a confident team,” Maela insisted.
“We are a team that plays with aggression and unity, and we are enjoyable to watch. I am sure where they are, they know it’s not going to be easy, definitely not esigodini (Orlando Stadium).”
But stats make for a grim reading for Pirates against their Pretoria rivals. Sundowns have won all their past five Premiership clashes against Bucs, and conceded just once in those encounters.
Despite being captain, 31-year-old Maela has somewhat been a fringe player this term, coming off the bench in both league games he’s played thus far while he was an unused substitute in the other two DStv Premiership outings.
As much as he’d like to feature against the Brazilians, the Bucs defender isn’t making a big deal of his lack of game time
“Each and every player we have in the squad is looking forward to playing in this match. Each and every player wants to be part of such games but we also accept that only 11 players can start the match,” Maela said.
Pirates v Downs: Last five league meetings
February 4, 2023: Pirates 0-1 Sundowns
December 30, 2022: Sundowns 2-0 Pirates
December 17, 2021: Sundowns 4-1 Pirates
September 25, 2021: Pirates 0-2 Sundowns
May 2, 2021: Pirates 0-3 Sundowns
Maela believes Bucs edging closer to Downs
Bucs skipper throws down gauntlet ahead of crunch clash
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela is adamant that the Buccaneers are on the right track to finally go toe-to-toe with Mamelodi Sundowns as far as dominating local football is concerned.
In fact, Maela sees no reason why Pirates can’t beat perennial league champions Sundowns when the two giants face-off in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm).
“It’s no secret that they (Sundowns) have had enormous success. They’ve done things right and their process finally is paying off for them. But we know what we have to do in order to surpass that level [that Sundowns have reached],'' Maela said at a media conference at their training base, Rand Stadium, yesterday.
“I think we are heading in the right direction... we are heading in that way. We know that we are more than capable of beating anyone in this league.”
Maela is certain that Sundowns are also aware that they won’t have it easy, especially at Orlando Stadium.
“As much as we are saying we are playing against a good team, a decent team, I think they know where they are that they are also playing a very, very strong team, a confident team,” Maela insisted.
“We are a team that plays with aggression and unity, and we are enjoyable to watch. I am sure where they are, they know it’s not going to be easy, definitely not esigodini (Orlando Stadium).”
But stats make for a grim reading for Pirates against their Pretoria rivals. Sundowns have won all their past five Premiership clashes against Bucs, and conceded just once in those encounters.
Despite being captain, 31-year-old Maela has somewhat been a fringe player this term, coming off the bench in both league games he’s played thus far while he was an unused substitute in the other two DStv Premiership outings.
As much as he’d like to feature against the Brazilians, the Bucs defender isn’t making a big deal of his lack of game time
“Each and every player we have in the squad is looking forward to playing in this match. Each and every player wants to be part of such games but we also accept that only 11 players can start the match,” Maela said.
Pirates v Downs: Last five league meetings
February 4, 2023: Pirates 0-1 Sundowns
December 30, 2022: Sundowns 2-0 Pirates
December 17, 2021: Sundowns 4-1 Pirates
September 25, 2021: Pirates 0-2 Sundowns
May 2, 2021: Pirates 0-3 Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos