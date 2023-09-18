Mophaleng urges current footballers to be money wise

“I must have been around nine years of age when I developed passion for the game, playing with some of my friends. I would also play alongside the likes of the late George Lekgetho as well as Thabo Mooki [when still growing up].
Former Jomo Cosmos player Tebogo Mophaleng said his salary forced him to quit football in 2006.
Now serving as a human resources manager at South West Gauteng TVET College, Mophaleng says money squabbles at Ezenkosi are what discouraged him from making a living out of football.
The 49-year-old said he enrolled for an HR and teaching qualifications after it became evident that he was unable to adequately provide for his family.
“It had only been two months after I got married to my wife and we had a newborn child. I felt like it was going to be difficult to provide for my family. I had to think about what would happen should I get injured in the process.
“I had been juggling football and a full-time job as a teacher then because football was not entirely professional when I was playing, it was more of a part-time thing, so I was able to teach labour relations module and sometimes be called in to come and play,” said Mophaleng.
Unlike other football professionals who tend to put sport first, Mophaleng followed his parents’ advice to focus on his studies so he could have something to fall back on should football not work out for him.
“While I was a teacher, Jomo Sono asked us to return to football on a full-time basis, but when it was said that we’d had to take salary cuts, that is when I knew that it was time for me to resort to my qualifications.
“Even when I played for my varsity club, my mother told me I could not turn professional until I was a graduate and I was patient enough to complete. I studied and finished my qualifications around 1994 and in 2004, I went to RAU [now University of Johannesburg],” said Mophaleng.
"I was still very young enough to play but there were just too many issues at the club, I felt like I didn’t want to find myself in an uncomfortable situation. That is when I decided to leave football forever and never returned.”
Born and raised in Moletsane, Soweto, Mophaleng began his career at an amateur club called Moletsane Eagles.
