Despite winning all their opening matches and keeping clean sheets in their last two against Arrows and Chippa, Mokwena insists the team is still far from where he wants it to be, but are getting better and better.
"We are moving every game. We are getting closer. Once we get legs and minutes, we will be better and you can see we played so much better today [against Chippa in the] first half and we also responded well to the game against a difficult opponent who tried to be more aggressive," he said.
"The last time they were 1-0 down at half time [against Orlando Pirates], they made three subs, so we anticipated that they could look to the bench.
"We prepared for that, which is important because we do a lot of work. That's why I say coaching is not a talk show. There is a lot of work that goes behind the scenes. "And to watch the last three matches of Chippa and check what they do, to check your training and talk to players there is a lot of work."
Sundowns will have a chance to make it five wins out of five when they visit struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (5pm).
No talkshow but lots of talking gets Downs the wins
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed how they managed to get his side to remain consistent after they maintained their perfect start in the DStv Premiership this season.
A 2-0 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday through a first-half strike from Aubrey Modiba and an own goal by Justice Chabalala saw Sundowns winning their fourth match for a 100% return this season.
As a result, they have collected 12 point and stay at the top of the standings after adding to wins over Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows and appear alraedy well on track for a record-extending seventh successive league title. "We talk a lot.
They [the players] probably also get tired of me, but we talk a lot about the situations," Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
"I've had a lot of help from the technical team too because they also talk a lot to the players and individual meetings and a lot of work behind the scenes. So I have to congratulate my technical staff for that.
"The biggest reason is that they are good human beings, they understand their roles as professionals and they work very hard and deserve to keep winning and they understand the importance of consistency."
