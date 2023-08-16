Gauteng police are investigating a murder case after a shooting in Hillbrow on Wednesday morning that left one person dead and scores of witnesses traumatised.
The incident happened at about 7.20am at the corner of Van der Merwe and Banket streets.
“The victim was found inside a car with a gunshot wound. The suspects are unknown and police have opened a murder case for further investigation,” said Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
A passerby who was among those who witnessed the shooting related what she saw. The woman, who did not want to be named, was on the way to the Hillbrow taxi rank when a red car drove past.
“It then parked and a person was about to get out when a white car approached. I’m not sure of the number but there were more than two people inside the second car.
Man shot five times in broad daylight near Hillbrow taxi rank
Image: 123RF
“The one guy [from the white car] shot him two times and then they drove away,” she said.
They then returned and fired three more shots at the victim, according to the witness.
The woman described the chaos and mayhem that ensued as she and others ran for cover.
It was only after the shooters finally left that citizens approached to try to help the injured man — but it was too late, according to the woman.
She said the situation returned to normal after the police arrived and assumed control.
