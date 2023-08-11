Mkhize warns about danger of wounded Chiefs

Cape Town City skipper Thami Mkhize doesn't want his teammates to read too much into Kaizer Chiefs' unconvincing start to the season as the two sides trade blows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
While City have won both their opening league games 1-0 against rookies Polokwane City and rejuvenated Swallows, Chiefs are yet to bag a win this season under new coach Molefi Ntseki after playing a scoreless draw against Chippa United in their season opener last weekend, before losing 2-1 to perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
"We mustn't look at how Chiefs have started the season and think we will have it easy. Chiefs are still a big team and their long trophy drought motivates them to go for a kill, knowing that if they win four games in this competition they are champions. They are so eager to make their fans happy, so they won't be pushovers at all,'' Mkhize told Sowetan on the sidelines of the MTN8 media launch at SuperSport Studios in Randburg yesterday.
"Yes, the good start we have had is encouraging but we can't be overconfident and rely on that. We still have to work very hard to make sure we get the result that will see us go through to the next phase of the tournament."
Meanwhile, City mentor Eric Tinkler surprisingly highlighted that the MTN8 wasn't his main priority but the league was. The Citizens tactician is already obsessing about next Friday's league clash against his former side SuperSport United at Tshwane University of Technology Stadium.
"That game [against Chiefs] is not really my concern but the next one, SuperSport away on Friday night. Can we ensure that we put on a good performance against Chiefs and then refocus again on the league because the league is just as important if not more important [than the MTN8],'' Tinkler said.
Chiefs aim to end their prolonged trophy drought, having last managed a piece of silverware when they lifted the league in the 2014/15 term.
Amakhosi travel to on form Cape Town City for MTN8
Mkhize warns about danger of wounded Chiefs
