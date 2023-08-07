×

Soccer

Nigeria go down to England in World Cup last 16 shoot-out

By Lori Ewing - 07 August 2023 - 14:07
Chloe Kelly (left) of England celebrates with teammate Alex Greenwood after scoring her team's fifth and winning penalty in the shoot-out against Nigeria in their Women's World Cup last 16 match at Brisbane Stadium on August 7 2023.
Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

England dumped Nigeria out of the Women's World Cup in a last 16 penalty shoot-out on Monday with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick, after a 0-0 draw over 120 nerve-jangling minutes.

Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood also converted for the European champions, who had a player sent off in regulation time.

England played with 10 women through extra time after forward Lauren James, their top scorer with three goals in the group stage, was sent off in the 87th minute for an ill-tempered stamp on the back of Michelle Alonzi after the two went down in a tangled heap.

Fourth-ranked England face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarterfinals in Sydney on Saturday. 

Reuters

