Gallant Banyana leave their mark in the World Cup despite defeat by the Netherlands

Banyana Banyana's World Cup dream came to an end after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Netherlands in the last 16 of the competition at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia on Sunday morning.
Desiree Ellis' team had already written their names in the South African football history books after reaching their first knockout stage at the World Cup when they edged Italy 3-2 to progress to this stage.
But that run ended on Sunday following the defeat as goals by Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn on either side of the half gave the Netherlands a comfortable victory.
They may have suffered a defeat, but Banyana have won many hearts following their impressive performances at this World Cup.
Against the Netherlands, they were impressive in the opening half despite conceding early, as they put on a brave fight and in the end, the experience gave the Netherlands a place in the next round.
Ellis made one change from the team that defeated Italy in their last group match, with Kholosa Biyana returning to the lineup and replacing Robyn Moodaly.
As was the case against Italy, Banyana got off to the worst possible start, with the Netherlands starting brightly and taking a lead with a match just nine minutes through Roord.
Roord capitalised on a defensive error from Banyana as they failed to clear from a corner to head home the opener.
Despite conceding early, Banyana put up a fight and had chances to equalise through Thembi Kgatlana, but failed to find the back of the net.
Banyana also suffered a blow in the first half as they lost Jermaine Seoposenwe and Bambanani Mbane through injuries. The two were replaced by Wendy Shongwe and Tiisetso Makhubela.
They were still dominant though, despite losing those two key players as they put Netherlands under pressure towards the end of the first half and had good chances to find the equaliser.
Banyana finished the half stronger and would have been proud of their performance despite conceding earlier as they put on a contest against a side that were runners-up in the last World Cup and favourite to progress.
The Netherlands came back stronger in the second half and were dominant as they didn't allow Banyana more time on the ball.
They forced them to commit turnovers every time they were in possession. The Dutch doubled their lead in the 68th minute through Beerensteyn following a mistake by goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who allowed the shot to slip through her fingers.
Banyana striker Hilda Magaia had a quiet game as she was not given space to breathe by the Dutch defence in this match, while Kgatlana was lively as she gave the Netherlands defence some problems in the game.
Gallant Banyana leave their mark in the World Cup despite defeat by the Netherlands
