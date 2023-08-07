Condolences are pouring in for uMsinga municipality traffic officer Thokoxani Xaba, who died after allegedly being run over by a speeding motorist at Tugela Ferry in the KwaZulu-Natal interior.
Xaba, 38, and other traffic officers were on duty when the incident occurred on Saturday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, mayor Felkinkosi Sikhakhane said a vehicle allegedly came speeding down the road towards traffic officers stationed at the side of the road.
He said attempts to instruct the vehicle to stop failed, prompting traffic officers to run for safety in different directions.
The vehicle allegedly hit Xaba who was attempting to escape.
"He died at the scene. This is a very unfortunate and heartbreaking incident. When we got the news we made arrangements to visit the family, and this morning (Monday) we did so. The family is heartbroken, and everyone is emotional. They are finding it hard to deal with the tragic death.
"When we visited the family, we were accompanied by his colleagues. The family told us that this is not the first time they've lost family members in a car crash. It's a third time," said Sikhakhane.
He said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.
KZN traffic cop dies after 'speeding motorist' crashes into him
Image: Supplied
Xaba joined the municipality’s traffic department in February 2019.
Sikhakhane said he was a well-known traffic officer in the municipality and the community.
"He was a very dedicated person, and we all knew him. He was hardworking and loved his job. His passing leaves a huge gap within the department," said Sikhakhane.
He said the municipality will assist the family with funeral arrangements.
Sikhakhane said there are other plans to assist the family as Xaba was a breadwinner who died in the line of duty.
TimesLIVE
