Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their campaign is not as bad it looks.
During the tournament, South Africa have lost only once to Jamaica and missed out on the semis on goal difference and Msomi said there is no shame in what they put on the table.
South Africa will wrap up their World Cup with another clash against Uganda on Sunday to determine who is going to finish in fifth place.
“I am proud of the team, we had one loss to Jamaica, who have really played very good netball in this tournament,” Msomi said after the win over Tonga on Friday.
“We drew against New Zealand and we can’t have a semifinal because of goal difference, that is something that we can be proud of. After the loss to Jamaica, which was bitterly disappointing, we had a chat and it was pleasing to see the ladies come back stronger in the next match and we just wanted to play.
Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images
“We called the match against Tonga as our own ‘semifinal’ and this means we have a final against Uganda on Sunday and they are really a good side. We are looking forward to another battle against them.”
Besides the fact that they are going for a win, Msomi said the match against Uganda will be about ending on a high note and maintaining their world rankings.
“You can’t really shy away from the fact that we are ranked fifth in the world going into the World Cup and we want to finish at least in the same position.”
In what will be their second meeting in less than three days at the tournament, they will have to beat Uganda again to maintain their fifth spot in the world rankings.
“Unfortunately, we can’t get something else that is better than fifth spot and I am really proud of the girls. I thought were played some great netball and we also saw some youngsters coming through.
“We also played some good netball and those are some of the things that we can take forward.”
Coach Norma Plummer is expecting a tough battle.
“They want to be top of Africa, but are going for a win too, I just hope we are not given 28 penalties in the quarter.”
