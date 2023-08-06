She was supported by World Netball CEO Clare Briegal who said the format will come under scrutiny at their debrief.
World Netball apologises for ticketing issues and promises to review format
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
World Netball says the issue of ticketing and complicated World Cup format will be top of the agenda when they do their review of the tournament that concludes in Cape Town on Sunday.
Australia take on England in what promises to be a thrilling final (6pm) while hosts South Africa meet Uganda to determine fifth spot (11am).
“We are very happy to take on board any suggestions from any of our experienced role players and Norma [Plummer the Netball Proteas' coach] is very well expected. We will no doubt hear different things from different nations and will put that all in the mix when it comes to the review of this tournament,” said World Netball president Dame Liz Nicholl DBE.
Plummer openly criticised the format saying she would prefer the top eight going through to the knockout stages to ensure strength vs strength.
She was supported by World Netball CEO Clare Briegal who said the format will come under scrutiny at their debrief.
“We regularly review the format. This format was used in Liverpool,” Briegal said.
“The whole point is to make sure that everybody realises that every game is worth watching; you don’t just need to follow your team. We know that it is absolutely impossible to sell other teams to a local audience.”
One of the major talking points at the tournament was continuous problems with the ticketing system and Briegal apologised to the fans.
“One of the challenges is the venue — this is not a fixed-seating venue and the LOC had to bring in seating. There were challenges around getting that right with the ticketing system.
“This is probably the most challenging venue that has been used at the World Cup — over the years there have been empty stadiums at certain games but the models are always changing.
“I can only apologise if any of the fans have had a less than a perfect experience with the ticketing system. The purpose is to make sure everybody who purchased a ticket is able to watch the game and have that full experience.”
