×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ellis defends keeper Swart amid strong criticism

Banyana the only African side without win at this World Cup

01 August 2023 - 08:27
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaylin Swart of South Africa during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Kaylin Swart of South Africa during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Image: Catherine Ivill

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says goalkeeper Kaylin Swart has done well at the ongoing World Cup, amid calls to drop her and reinstate Andile Dlamini.

Swart has started in both Banyanas Group G games against Sweden and Argentina, from which she and the team conceded four goals. Ellis decision to pick Swart ahead of Dlamini, whod been Banyanas No1 before the World Cup, has divided opinions, with many feeling the Sundowns Ladies shot-stopper wouldve done better than the JVW player.

I am not sure what [that Kaylin is a liability] is based on because if you look at her involvement, including the back passes, it is ranked higher than many of the other goalkeepers in the tournament. We selected Kaylin specifically for this. Shes able to help us when we go back and to get us on the front foot as well, Ellis said during a Zoom conference from New Zealand yesterday.

Ellis also refused to chalk up conceding a late goal from a corner kick to lose 2-1 against Sweden in their opener to the height difference between South African players and their lanky Sweden opponents, insisting the goal was conceded due to poor organisation.

I dont think it was a height problem. I think it was more of an organisational problem as Sweden scored one out of the 13 corners that they had. If you look, they scored three out of seven against Italy, who had taller players than ours, Ellis insisted.

Banyana now need to beat Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium tomorrow to make it to the last-16.

Kick off is 9am SA time. 

SA are now the only African team without a win at this tournament, after Nigeria beat hosts Australia. Morocco followed by outwitting South Korea on Sunday, while Zambia thumped Costa Rica yesterday.

Ellis maintained seeing fellow African teams winning doesnt add any pressure on Banyana. Its fantastic that Nigeria, Morocco and Zambia have won but I dont think that puts additional pressure on us.

"Weve put pressure on ourselves because we really want a win against Italy, so it is not really about the other teams, said the Banyana trainer.

Motlhalo vows Banyana will realise their dream

Banyana Banyana want to qualify for the knockout phase of the ongoing World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, to inspire the next ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Clash with Italy is Banyana’s real final – Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has promised they will do their all to make sure they win their match against Italy and advance to the last 16 of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Colombia stun Germany as Norway progress and hosts New Zealand exit

Manuela Vanegas headed a stoppage-time winner to give Colombia a 2-1 upset victory over Germany just when the twice world champions thought they had ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Banyana captain Jane should be ready to play against Italy

Captain Refiloe Jane’s injury is “minor” and she should be back for the team’s must-win final World Cup group G game against Italy at Wellington ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?