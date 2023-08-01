Ellis defends keeper Swart amid strong criticism

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says goalkeeper Kaylin Swart has done well at the ongoing World Cup, amid calls to drop her and reinstate Andile Dlamini.
Swart has started in both Banyana’s Group G games against Sweden and Argentina, from which she and the team conceded four goals. Ellis’ decision to pick Swart ahead of Dlamini, who’d been Banyana’s No1 before the World Cup, has divided opinions, with many feeling the Sundowns Ladies shot-stopper would’ve done better than the JVW player.
“I am not sure what [that Kaylin is a liability] is based on because if you look at her involvement, including the back passes, it is ranked higher than many of the other goalkeepers in the tournament. We selected Kaylin specifically for this. She’s able to help us when we go back and to get us on the front foot as well,” Ellis said during a Zoom conference from New Zealand yesterday.
Ellis also refused to chalk up conceding a late goal from a corner kick to lose 2-1 against Sweden in their opener to the height difference between South African players and their lanky Sweden opponents, insisting the goal was conceded due to poor organisation.
“I don’t think it was a height problem. I think it was more of an organisational problem as Sweden scored one out of the 13 corners that they had. If you look, they scored three out of seven against Italy, who had taller players than ours,” Ellis insisted.
Banyana now need to beat Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium tomorrow to make it to the last-16.
Kick off is 9am SA time.
SA are now the only African team without a win at this tournament, after Nigeria beat hosts Australia. Morocco followed by outwitting South Korea on Sunday, while Zambia thumped Costa Rica yesterday.
Ellis maintained seeing fellow African teams winning doesn’t add any pressure on Banyana. “It’s fantastic that Nigeria, Morocco and Zambia have won but I don’t think that puts additional pressure on us.
"We’ve put pressure on ourselves because we really want a win against Italy, so it is not really about the other teams,” said the Banyana trainer.
Ellis defends keeper Swart amid strong criticism
Banyana the only African side without win at this World Cup
Image: Catherine Ivill
