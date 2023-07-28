Sloppy Banyana snatch draw from jaws of victory

Banyana Banyana had a chance to secure a historic first World Cup win but they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in their second Group G tie at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.
The South Africans will now have to win their final match against Italy on August 2 to stand a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16, but it could have been different had they protected the two goals they scored and utilised some of their many chances.
Banyana took the lead via Linda Motlhalo on the half-hour mark, before doubling the cushion via Thembi Kgatlana in the 66th minute. Impulsiveness combined with poor defending late in the second stanza saw the South Americans score two goals in a space of six minutes, inside the 70th minute, through Sophia Broun and Romina Nunez.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made just two changes to the XI from the side that surrendered the lead to lose 2-1 to one of tournament's favourites Sweden in Wellington last Sunday. Karabo Dhlamini and Noxolo Cesane replaced Sibulele Holweni and Kholosa Biyana.
Biyana was forced to enter the fray in the 24th minute to replace injured skipper Refiloe Jane, who landed awkwardly and looked to have hurt his left ankle in a 50/50 challenge against Argentina midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo. Biyana's arrival on the pitch produced Banyana's opener, courtesy of Motlhalo, who was teed up by Kgatlana to tap in from a close range. The goal was initially ruled offside before VAR overturned that decision.
Biyana, who'll now miss SA's last Group G encounter against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday after accumulating her second yellow card of the tournament, is the one who released Kgatlana with a well-calculated long ball. Biyana's involvement in dangerous tackles in the middle of the park prompted Ellis to withdraw her for Tiisetso Makhubela in the 54th minute, fearing she could see a red card.
Kgatlana missed a sitter early in the second half before redeeming herself after Jermaine Seoposenwe brilliantly set her up for another nice tap in a few minutes later.
But Argentina's pressure paid off when they scored two goals inside five minutes, first through Braun with a long-range effort that should be among the goals of the tournament, and then a header from Nunez.
It was Banyana's first-ever point at the World Cup. SA's fate will now be decided in their last Group G tie versus Italy in Wellington on Wednesday. Italy and Sweden, who are both on three points after beating Argentina and SA respectively in the openers, face off on Saturday.
