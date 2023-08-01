Breadwinner promises to deliver for SA against Italy

Nicknamed “Breadwinner” because of always carrying Banyana Banyana on her shoulders in big games, striker Hildah Magaia has promised she’s still has some goals left in her tank as SA desperately need to beat Italy in Wellington on Wednesday morning to qualify for the knockout phase of the World Cup.
The game kicks off at 9am SA time at Wellington Regional Stadium. Magaia scored SA’s first goal at this ongoing global showpiece when they surrendered their 0-1 lead to lose 2-1 against Sweden in their Group G opener nearly a fortnight ago.
Breadwinner also scored a brace that propelled Banyana to continental triumph as they beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Wafcon decider last year. Magaia has once again vowed to step up to the plate and score against Italy to help SA reach what would be their first World Cup last 16.
“Yes, I still have more goals in my tank. I mean, this is our last group stage match and obviously it happens to be the most important one, so the talk we have among ourselves is that we must become victorious at any cost,” Magaia said on Tuesday.
Ellis defends keeper Swart amid strong criticism
The Banyana striker originally from Dennilton in Limpopo also conceded that they are encouraged to see fellow African sides finally registering wins at this World Cup, which is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. SA are now the only African team without a win at this tournament, after Nigeria beat hosts Australia five days ago. Morocco followed by outwitting South Korea on Sunday, while on Monday Zambia thumped Costa Rica 3-1 but failed to progress out of Group C.
“Seeing fellow African teams getting their first wins gives us motivation to go to the game against Italy with all guns blazing.”
