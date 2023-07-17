Tlolane is in Durban on national duty in the Cosafa Cup which ended yesterday. He said playing for Bafana has helped him mentally following Maritzburg’s relegation at the end of the season.
“I think mentally more than physically, this was needed. Obviously talking about the traumatic situation at Maritzburg, there is a lot we can speak about that situation, but I rather not touch on that because we all have to take responsibility,” he said.
“As much as we can blame 1,2,3 and 4, I was part of the team as well, so coming back took a lot of confidence from me because it’s a team that has done a lot for me personally when I was not playing at the first time.
“I came there and made my name and back and forth, but in a nutshell, it was a team that was close to my heart, so for me to go down, it took me a few days [to recover].
“But when I got that call for Cosafa Cup, I just thought, you know what, let me just put on my boots, let me not rest, wait and blame the world because at the end of the day, we are footballers and you must play regardless of the situation.
“As much as it is pre-season, it gave us something, a new lease of life. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Drop to NFD not an option for rejuvenated Tlolane
Maritzburg man keen to find Premiership team after Cosafa run
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Tebogo Tlolane has revealed that he is not keen to play in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with Maritzburg United as he wants to remain in the DStv Premiership.
The defender was on loan at the Team of Choice from Orlando Pirates, but going to the second tier of SA football is not on his mind.
Tlolane, 28, has been in and out of the Pirates team since first joining the club from Chippa United in 2019. He has been with Bafana Bafana doing Cosafa Cup duty in Durban.
He has spent the majority of his stint with Pirates out on loan at Maritzburg, where he has had three different loan spells.
And he said he would have "crunch talks" with the Buccaneers today to discuss his future.
“I want to stay in the Premiership and we can take it from there,” Tlolane told the media during Bafana media day at the weekend.
“There is not much I can say. I can only take it from Monday (today). It’s a brand new day and a brand new week where I can have crunch talks and discuss what’s next and we will take it from there.”
Human expresses desire to join homie Dolly at Chiefs
