Kgatlana was happy to see her team keeping a clean sheet against a Costa Rican side ranked (36th) higher then Banyana (54th) in the Fifa rankings. Costa Rica will also compete at the World Cup where they're in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Zambia.
“First a clean sheet overall for Kaylin (Swart the goalkeeper) and the rest of the team because we didn't concede and also how we controlled the match from the start. I think the coaches should be happy with the performance because the players are happy with how we did today.
“There's no time to slack, every time is the time to learn and I think it will be great for everyone to go back to the drawing board and see what we could have done better and we continue to take it from there.”
Banyana have not had the best of preparations for their second appearance at the global showpiece with their fight over better pay derailing their plans. But Kgatlana thanked the fans for their encouragement since the players landed in New Zealand where they'll face Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2) in other group matches.
“Thank you to everyone who has been supporting Banyana,” said the 27-year-old striker.
“We feel the love even though we're far away from home. I know that the times zones are going to be difficult (different) but having you guys stay up and watch us, cheers us on will keep us going in the tournament.”
Kgatlana scored Banyana's sole goal when they made their debut in the 2019 World Cup in France.
TimesLIVE
Kgatlana happy after scoring in Banyana's World Cup warm-up friendly against Costa Rica
Image: SAFA Media
Banyana Banyana star striker Thembi Kgatlana was happy after scoring in her first match since returning from injury that kept her from representing South Africa for more than a year.
Kgatlana scored the opening goal in Banyana's 2-0 win over Costa Rica in New Zealand on Saturday. Hildah Magaia, the brace scorer when Banyana were crowned African champions after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in July last year in Morocco, sealed Banyana's win with the second goal in the second stanza.
The match was Banyana's last warm-up friendly ahead of meeting third-ranked Sweden in their opening 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup tie in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23 (7am, SA time).
Kgatlana, who is now based in the US where she plays for Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League, was injured at the Wafcon last year when Banyana played Botswana in the group stages of that competition.
“It was a mission to score coming back after a year. It felt great to have played more than 70 minutes. As a striker when I score that's something that I've been practising when I've been with my club Racing. It was amazing to see how I connected with my teammates after coming back from my injury.”
Kgatlana was happy to see her team keeping a clean sheet against a Costa Rican side ranked (36th) higher then Banyana (54th) in the Fifa rankings. Costa Rica will also compete at the World Cup where they're in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Zambia.
“First a clean sheet overall for Kaylin (Swart the goalkeeper) and the rest of the team because we didn't concede and also how we controlled the match from the start. I think the coaches should be happy with the performance because the players are happy with how we did today.
“There's no time to slack, every time is the time to learn and I think it will be great for everyone to go back to the drawing board and see what we could have done better and we continue to take it from there.”
Banyana have not had the best of preparations for their second appearance at the global showpiece with their fight over better pay derailing their plans. But Kgatlana thanked the fans for their encouragement since the players landed in New Zealand where they'll face Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2) in other group matches.
“Thank you to everyone who has been supporting Banyana,” said the 27-year-old striker.
“We feel the love even though we're far away from home. I know that the times zones are going to be difficult (different) but having you guys stay up and watch us, cheers us on will keep us going in the tournament.”
Kgatlana scored Banyana's sole goal when they made their debut in the 2019 World Cup in France.
TimesLIVE
Motlhalo banks on her knowledge of Sweden to help SA
Jane confident Banyana capable of passing group stage
Ellis balances tactics in test against Costa Rica, with eye on Sweden opener
Magaia vows to do the job for Banyana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos