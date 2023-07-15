However the progress they made towards the end of the first stanza, started to bear fruit at the start of the second period. Now it was the Boks dictating the pace, putting the All Blacks under pressure as the visiting team’s reserves provided much needed front-foot ball.
Malcolm Marx was shoved over from a five-metre line-out and then Cheslin Kolbe spectacularly rounded off a move in which a beautiful pass from Willie le Roux gave him just enough space to dive over in the corner.
Having reduced the lead to six points, the Boks had the All Blacks on the ropes, but the hosts absorbed that pressure and then Mo’unga landed a crucial 49m penalty to give them some breathing room.
Jordan scored the try that put the match beyond the Boks, thanks to a clever kick from Beauden Barrett, before Mo’unga put the icing on the cake at the end. There was enough time for Kwagga Smith to charge over, and while the Boks deserve credit for their comeback, it was the All Blacks that delivered the biggest statement just two months before the Rugby World Cup.
New Zealand 35 (20): Tries — A. Smith, S. Frizell, W. Jordan, R. Mo’unga. Conversions — R. Mo’unga (3). Penalties — R. Mo’unga (3)
South Africa 20 (3): Tries — M. Marx, C. Kolbe, K. Smith. Conversions — C. Kolbe. Penalty — F. de Klerk
TimesLIVE
All Blacks put rest of the world on notice as they thump the Boks
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
New Zealand put the rest of the world on notice, with a dominant display, beating South Africa 35-20 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.
The hosts outscored the Springboks by four tries to three, overwhelming them in the opening quarter, in which Aaron Smith and the impressive Shannon Frizell scored tries. The Boks came back well in the second half, closing to within six points with two tries of their own, but New Zealand turned it around, to end off the match with Richie Mo’unga rounding off a match in which he scored 20 points with a well structured try off a scrum.
The All Blacks simply blew the Springboks away in the first 20 minutes. Playing with greater dynamism, pace, power and accuracy, they never allowed the visiting team a sniff. The Boks fell off tackles alarmingly, but you could almost excuse that, because this kind of aggression they hadn't encountered since, well, Ellis Park last year.
Given the time and space by his forwards, Mo’unga was able to dictate play; his kicking was clever — the high ones, an area the Springboks usually dominate, caught them off guard and in the sequence of play that led to Shannon Frizell’s try, it was both a high kick, that Will Jordan won and then a chip kick, which Scott Barret claimed possession of, that flummoxed the South Africans.
Even at the set piece, the foundation of the Boks’ gameplan they couldn’t gain parity, nevermind ascendancy. Frans Malherbe conceded a penalty at a scrum while Brodie Retallick stole balls in the line-out.
By the time the Boks finally got their hands on the ball, they looked panicked on attack, with handling errors prevalent. When they did manage to get the ball across the All Blacks try line, TV official Ben Whitehouse — who was keen to check every Springbok scoring opportunity — decided Kolbe had knocked on, which looked like a questionable call.
The Boks finally did get momentum off a dominant scrum in the 30th minute, and while they managed to get on the scoreboard via a Faf De Klerk penalty, they weren’t able to add any more on the scoreboard in the last 10 minutes of the half.
However the progress they made towards the end of the first stanza, started to bear fruit at the start of the second period. Now it was the Boks dictating the pace, putting the All Blacks under pressure as the visiting team’s reserves provided much needed front-foot ball.
Malcolm Marx was shoved over from a five-metre line-out and then Cheslin Kolbe spectacularly rounded off a move in which a beautiful pass from Willie le Roux gave him just enough space to dive over in the corner.
Having reduced the lead to six points, the Boks had the All Blacks on the ropes, but the hosts absorbed that pressure and then Mo’unga landed a crucial 49m penalty to give them some breathing room.
Jordan scored the try that put the match beyond the Boks, thanks to a clever kick from Beauden Barrett, before Mo’unga put the icing on the cake at the end. There was enough time for Kwagga Smith to charge over, and while the Boks deserve credit for their comeback, it was the All Blacks that delivered the biggest statement just two months before the Rugby World Cup.
New Zealand 35 (20): Tries — A. Smith, S. Frizell, W. Jordan, R. Mo’unga. Conversions — R. Mo’unga (3). Penalties — R. Mo’unga (3)
South Africa 20 (3): Tries — M. Marx, C. Kolbe, K. Smith. Conversions — C. Kolbe. Penalty — F. de Klerk
TimesLIVE
Etzebeth leans on Springbok unit for support after father’s death
All Blacks focused on quelling Boks' all-around strategy
Mo'unga back as All Blacks make five changes for Bok Test
'Unbelievable person and better rugby player': Boks praise retired Steyn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos