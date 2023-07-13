Motlhalo banks on her knowledge of Sweden to help SA

After spending three years playing in Sweden for Djurgårdens, Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo is optimistic that her familiarity with this European country will help SA when the two teams meet in the World Cup Group G opener on July 23.
“Having played in Sweden, I know the [national] players as have I played with some and against some. I have inside information that I will give the team before we play them,” Motlhalo said.
Banyana left South African shores in two batches on Wednesday and Thursday last week. The Desiree Ellis-coached team is based in Wellington, New Zealand, for the World Cup which will be co-hosted with Australia from July 20 to August 20.
Sweden are ranked third in the world, behind US and Germany, according to Fifa women's football ranking. Other SA’s other Group G opponents are Italy and Argentina.
Motlhalo is hoping she stays injury free at this year’s global showpiece after getting injured against Spain in Banyana’s opener at the last World Cup in France in 2019, highlighting the team’s ambition to advance to the knockout phase of the competition.
“My personal target would be not getting injured in this World Cup because in 2019 I got injured in the first game [that Banyana lost 3-1 to Spain]. As a team, the target is to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament,” Motlhalo said.
The Banyana star, who now plies her trade in Scotland for Glasgow City, also maintained that going into the World Cup on the back of winning the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title last year has lifted their morale, lauding the camaraderie in camp as well.
“Going into the World Cup as African champs is a confidence booster. However, we are not thinking too much about that because winning the Wafcon is in the past now … the focus is on what we can do in the World Cup,” Motlhalo said.
“We are definitely coming into this World Cup more prepared and more confident because this is not our first one. We know what is expected from of us. The bond we have here [in camp] is amazing. We are more than teammates … we are more like a family, so it’s amazing.”
Motlhalo banks on her knowledge of Sweden to help SA
Banyana open their World Cup campaign against world's top 3 team
