Milestone fuels clubless Majoro to continue playing

Lehlohonolo Majoro remains positive that he will get a team before the new season gets underway next month.
The striker saw his contract with AmaZulu not renewed at the end of the season and he has been training on his own to keep fit.
The 36-year-old is not even thinking of hanging up his boots just yet as he wants to continue playing, he said.
"It’s still a work in progress. We do know that teams take time before they sign individuals; they have to visit their current squad to see what kind of players they have, which positions they still have to fill up," Majoro told Sowetan.
"Hopefully, I will be called by one of the teams to come and assist them with goals."
AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has opened his door for him to return to the club in whatever capacity and Majoro said his focus for now was to play football and would only think about that after he retired.
"The contract came to an end, so like each and every player, when the contract comes to an end, the team decides, but it was never a fight between us and AmaZulu. Actually, I had a chat with the president, where he mentioned that he would like me to be part of the technical team," Majoro said.
“But it is a conversation that we still have to finalise with the chairman, but for now, I'm still a footballer and I want to play and reach 100 goals."
With also a chance of reaching a milestone of 100 goals, the veteran striker, who has 91, added that he was also targeting that, and that was what was driving him to continue playing.
"Definitely, that's my goal as a footballer. Other than winning trophies, you also have a milestone that you want to run and how nice would it be for me to reach 100 and that’s, personally, what I’m looking for now.
“I really want to reach 100 goals [or] more, especially being left with nine goals, so it is something that is driving me more than anything.
“Scoring goals is a very challenging thing, but I believe as an individual, when you commit yourself to the goals that you give yourself, you can achieve that.”
Milestone fuels clubless Majoro to continue playing
Veteran striker aims for 100 goals
Image: Darren Stewart
