SOWETAN | Deal harshly with soccer hooligans
By Sowetan - 16 May 2023 - 07:42
It felt like déjà vu at the Rustenburg Stadium on Saturday when Kaizer Chiefs fans pelted coach Arthur Zwane with missiles as police rushed him into the tunnel following his team’s loss to SuperSport United.
The ugly violent scenes were hardly anything new in our football, especially among the big team supporters who often take their frustrations of poor performance on their coaches. For Chiefs in particular, the ugly scenes were a repeat of the violence in 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after a Nedbank Cup loss...
