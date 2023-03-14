Mamelodi Sundowns first-team coach Steve Komphela has labelled head coach Rulani Mokwena as a "genius", saying he mustn't be "robbed" of the coach of the season award.
"First of all the guy [Mokwena] is unbelievably intelligent...he's brains, brains, brains. You'll never get into coaching and succeed at a young age without brains. He's a genius,'' Komphela said on the sidelines of the Nedbank quarterfinals draw, where they were pitted against Stellenbosch, at SuperSport Randburg Studios on Monday night.
"Unfortunately, in modern management [roles] aren't only about the capability to do your job, to be a great tactician...it's about managing the rest of other dynamics around you. One friend of mine, Roger de Sa, once said that 90% of our earnings... 90% of what the coach earns is about everything that happens around, and 10% is what they do on the pitch, and I think coach Rulani has mastered that...he's very calm."
Sundowns dismantled the co-coaching set-up in October last year, appointing Mokwena as the sole head coach while his then co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was demoted to be the senior coach, a role that was occupied by Komphela then. Komphela was subsequently named the first team coach.
Rulani deserves coach of the season gong, he's a genius – Komphela
Since taking full control of the Brazilians, Rulani has never tasted defeat in the 18 games he's been in charge of, across all competitions, garnering 16 wins and two draws. Komphela reckons the 36-year-old Mokwena must win the coach of the season award.
Sundowns are on course to clinch the sixth league title on the trot, needing at least three wins from their last eight outings. The Tshwane giants host Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).
"Ningamurobhi (don't rob him the coach of the season award) because there's a tendency that things must be done based on certain circumstances. I think he has done a hell of a great job, let's be honest,'' Komphela noted.
