Maritzburg braced for 'eight cup finals' in survival bid

With Maritzburg United involved in a relegation dogfight, their chairman Farook Kadodia has dubbed their remaining eight games in the DStv Premiership as cup finals.
The team based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, are in 15th place with 22 points on the Premiership log. In January, the Team of Choice picked up three wins on the spin under Fadlu Davids but faded away as they are now winless in five league matches.
Kadodia is concerned the team are constantly involved in relegation battles.
“Without a doubt, for any club owner, it’s a matter of concern, nobody will say they love fighting relegation. The important thing is the club needs to be saved and we need to find a top solution to see exactly why we are falling into a relegation battle,” said Kadodia.
The going for United does not get easy as they welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm) tomorrow, and a full house can be expected. Chiefs are on a high as they have won three games in all competitions and they will believe that they can continue their winning run.
For Maritzburg, the match will be like a cup final according to their boss. “Every game is a cup final, we have eight games and that’s eight cup finals that we have to play. The challenge is that we are struggling, we got off to a good start under the new coach with three wins and then things did not go the way we wanted them to go.
“We are not going to sit down and take it lightly, we need to get results. Right now every game is a cup final.
“If you watch our games, the reality is that we have been conceding goals by mistakes and that’s where the coach has to put it right,” he said.
Maritzburg's record under since Davids returned:
Maritzburg Utd 1 - 2 Cape Town City; SuperSport United 2 - 0 Maritzburg Utd; Orlando Pirates 2 - 1 Maritzburg Utd; Maritzburg Utd 1 - 1 AmaZulu; Chippa United 1 - 0 Maritzburg Utd; Golden Arrows 0 - 1 Maritzburg Utd; Maritzburg Utd 3 - 1 Royal AM; Marumo Gallants 0 - 1 Maritzburg Utd.
Maritzburg braced for 'eight cup finals' in survival bid
On-form Chiefs could inflict pain
Image: Anesh Debiky
