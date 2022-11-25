Sekhukhune United CEO Jonas Malatjie has explained how they signed midfielder Given Mashikinya, who joined them from Maritzburg United.
Mashikinya was unveiled as Sekhukhune player on Wednesday in a shock move as he had joined Maritzburg at the beginning of the season on a two-year deal.
Malatjie said they were approached by Mashikinya’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane and he was told that the player is available for free after the Team of Choice decided to terminate his contract.
“When we signed him he was a free agent and we are happy because we didn’t have a number six, so when he was presented to us we could not refuse,” Malatjie explained. “Mashikinya is a good player and there is no doubt he will add value to the club.”
Why Mashikinya’s contract was terminated by Maritzburg is not clear, and chairman Farook Kadodia and agent Mahlakgane could not be reached for a comment yesterday.
Mashikinya, who comes as a replacement for retired Willard Katsande, said he will use his experience to help Sekhukhune move away from the relegation zone. “I’m happy to be here. The move was supposed to happen earlier on but based on circumstances it had to happen now,” Mashikinya told the club media department.
“I can see where the team is on the log. So, I’m coming here to put 100% with the guys and with the little bit of experience that I have.
“Hopefully, we will leave the relegation zone and move up the table as soon as possible. I know for a fact that we have a quality team here and we can do our best and end up in a better position on the log.
“We can’t make a lot of promises but all we can do is to give 100% in all the matches that we play.”
Sekhukhune are languishing at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with 11 points from 12 matches with two wins, five defeats and five draws.
Mashikinya to the rescue
Malatjie explains why they pounced on 'free' Maritzburg player
