Sithole re-elected Mpumalanga DA leader

In its first virtual provincial elective conference of the DA in Mpumalanga re-elected Jane Sithole as provincial leader of the party at the weekend.

Sithole and provincial chairperson Bosman Grobler were re-elected unopposed on Saturday.

Though the DA has been deposed as the official opposition in the Mpumalanga legislature by the EFF, the party managed to retain its three seats, which it has held since 2014.

Sithole, who is the first black female leader of the party in the province, took over from James Masango in 2018.

Trudie Grovè-Morgan was elected unopposed to the position of provincial deputy leader.

Annerie Weber was elected the party's women's network provincial chairperson, Palesa Mobango DA Youth provincial chair, while Tersia Marshal was elected provincial disciplinary chairperson.

DA provincial spokesperson Buchule Putini said the most contested position was that of deputy provincial chairperson, with Ciska Jordan getting the nod, and that Farhat Essack was elected unopposed as provincial finance chairperson.

Sithole, who always advocated for clean governance, is set to lead the party in contesting the upcoming local governance elections.

The DA does not have a single councillor in rural areas, unlike in towns.