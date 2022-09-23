×

South Africa

Ex-drug addicts warn youth about danger of drugs

Three men talk about how they lost jobs, families due to substance abuse

23 September 2022 - 09:18
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Three former drug addicts and ex-convicts have become the pride of the community of Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga for their endeavour to shield young people from using drugs.

Thando Masango, Johannes Mtsweni and Sizwe Nyembe run Kakaramba Foundation, which does anti-drugs awareness campaigns in schools with an aim to help addicts stop their bad habits and also teach about the dangers of drug usage to pupils...

