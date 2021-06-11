Baxter says his predecessors left him a foundation at Kaizer Chiefs

Stuart Baxter believes he has arrived at a Kaizer Chiefs where, despite his predecessors’ failure to win trophies, strong coaching has left him a foundation.

When Baxter arrived at Naturena in 2013, Chiefs had fired Vladimir Vermezovic in April, ending the 2012-13 season in fifth place. But the combustible Serb “VV” had played his role, leaving a strong team in a state of disarray.

Bolstered by impressive signings to an already decent combination, Baxter nursed good performances from existing under-achievers such as Bernard Parker, Mandla Masango, George Lebese and Tefu Mashamaite to win two league and cup doubles in three years in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

In 2021, Baxter returns to Naturena to find a team who have not won a trophy in six years. Their last two were under him in his last season, an unprecedented period for a club that previously went the longest of a single campaign without silverware.

Chiefs finished eighth in the DStv Premiership last season under Gavin Hunt, a top eight finish only rescued by assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard with two wins after the head coach’s dismissal.

Baxter said his predecessors – Steve Komphela; Ernst Middendorp, who took the team to second place in 2019-20; and Hunt – were strong coaches, and he has a foundation to work on.