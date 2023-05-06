×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Safa to convene emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Motlanthe’s resignation

06 May 2023 - 15:40
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SAFA CEO Adv Tebogo Motlanthe.
SAFA CEO Adv Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) is convening an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss CEO advocate Tebogo Motlanthe's resignation. 

On Saturday, the association confirmed it had received Motlanthe's letter of resignation. It said other developments at Safa House would also be discussed at Sunday's meeting. 

“Safa remains focused on South Africa’s bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup and will also finalise discussions around all of the regulatory requirements needed to pursue the global event,” the association said in a statement. 

“Banyana Banyana’s road to the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July will also be discussed, as well as the appointment of an acting Safa CEO. 

“The relationship between Safa and advocate Motlanthe remains cordial and there is no animosity between the two parties.”  

The statement also indicated Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan and Motlanthe would meet on Saturday night to discuss the matter further and details of their conversation would be communicated in a press release to be issued after the Sunday's emergency meeting. 

'Bafana TV rights worth way more than R25m'

Even with Bafana Bafana's drastic decline, which has seen them struggle to attract big crowds in recent years, the R25m Safa gets yearly from their ...
Sport
1 week ago

Safa unhappy with SABC TV rights deal, considers courting SuperSport

The South African Football Association is unhappy about the poor revenue it has earned from its broadcast deal with the SABC and is considering ...
Sport
1 week ago

Safa posts R2.9m loss, will hire junior coaches and announce Bafana sponsor

The South African Football Association (Safa) reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022 at its ordinary congress on Sunday.
Sport
1 week ago

'Our relationship is solid,' insists Safa CEO Motlanthe after PSL boycotts football indaba

South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is seeking a response from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on its decision to boycott this ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail