It's up to the rest to catch up with Sundowns - Klate

On their way to winning their sixth consecutive league title, Mamelodi Sundowns annihilated the competition in a way making a mockery of the SA’s top flight as they won the league by 16 points. Their dominance in the league in the last decade has brought into question the standard of football in the country as the league has turned into a one-team league.
Daine Klate, who has won the league title six times with three different clubs in his career, says Sundowns should be credited for their success. He puts their dominance down to the club being able to transition to where modern football is at.
“Times have changed and we all have to move with the times and that’s something that Sundowns is getting right, they’re moving with the times,” said Klate speaking to Sowetan.
“We have to give them a lot of credit before we criticise the rest. We have to give Sundowns credit for where they are and how they follow the trends of world football, they can compete at the level,” he said.
Klate’s views differ from the notion that Downs are successful due to their spending power, which leads to the hoarding of players. Recently the club has been meticulous in the transfer market in terms of the type of players they sign, investing in their backroom staff, and training facilities and that has seen them become a super club on the continent. For the league to be competitive and return to a standard that would make it compelling, Klate said the rest of the pack needed to pull up their socks.
“The rest has to catch up, that’s going to be the biggest challenge to make the league competitive. The rest of the teams need to catch up, Pirates is on the right track, Chiefs is not far off as well.
“We need those types of scenarios where you have your SuperSport, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch competing up there, disturbing the likes of Sundowns. Kudos to Sundowns for winning the league, winning one title is big and for them to keep doing it consistently, they keep growing and widening the gap. The rest of the teams need to catch up,” he said.
The question is how the other clubs catch up to the Chloorkop-based side, Klate said they had to invest and put in developmental structures, something that lacked in SA.
“We can’t ignore the fact that Sundowns is investing in the game, so it’s all about investing in the game,” Klate said.
“It’s about the mindset as well and the lack of development in the national teams and all those types of things. I think there’s a lot of room for improvement but there is a way to do these things. If the right people get appointed to the right positions, then there’s hope for the future,” said the former Bafana Bafana international.
It's up to the rest to catch up with Sundowns - Klate
Retired winger says multiple champs follow global trends
Image: Darren Stewart
