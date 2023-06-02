Ndlondlo looks back at first Pirates season with pride

Having impressed in his debut season with Orlando Pirates, midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo feels he is far from reaching his best.
Ndlondlo, who joined the Buccaneers at the beginning of the season from Marumo Gallants, was instrumental for them as they won two cups.
He made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals, and delivering one assist and that was in the Nedbank Cup semifinal against rivals Kaizer Chiefs in extra time to help Pirates win 2-1.
“I think what people saw was the glimpse of what I’m capable of. There is still more to come from me,” Ndlondlo told Sowetan.
“It has been one of the better seasons because I didn’t even spend so much time on the team when I arrived. We were playing MTN8 and we went to win it.
“I think I didn’t even have four months in the team and won our first trophy and got good results, something which was great and I felt it was good for me to be part of this team.”
The 28-year-old settled quickly at the Buccaneers this past season after his move and the way the club plays was one of the reasons he adjusted quickly.
“A lot has not changed from the player I was from Marumo coming to Pirates, but I think something that helped me was the familiar faces that I was used to and the welcome I got from the guys and the support I got from the technical team as well,” he said.
“I think that helped me to feel part of the team and being there to be able to help myself to be on top of my game.”
While the move caught many by surprise, Ndlondlo was expecting it to happen and he is pleased that he was able to contribute to their success after ending the season with the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, while also finishing second in the DStv Premiership.
“When we won our second trophy, we said 'this is the Pirates everyone was asking. I guess now it is where the club belongs’.”
