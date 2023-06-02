Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will trim his squad to 23 players early next week, with the team to report to the official camp on June 11.
Broos announced a 34-man preliminary squad to play Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on June 17. Safa announced yesterday that tickets for the match will cost R20 until Wednesday, and R50 thereafter.
Bafana started their pre-camp on Wednesday with mostly the locally-based players.
With both teams having already qualified for the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast next year from January to February, Broos plans to use the match as preparation for the tournament.
Safa head of communications Mninawa Ntloko said the final squad was likely to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday and they had planned activations ahead of the match.
“The whole team will go into camp on June 11, and the final squad will be announced next week and we also have some exciting activities lined up before the game,” Ntloko told Sowetan yesterday.
“We will also communicate all the details of the training venues when the final squad is announced .
“We are arranging a media day, where we will have Bafana and Banyana Banyana on the same field, and we will have everybody from the president Danny Jordan and CEO Lydia Monyepao, including our sponsors.
“Both teams are on the same pitch because they will be in camp at the same time. Bafana going to camp on the 11th and Banyana going to camp the following day.
“And Banyana will attend Bafana Bafana game.”
Watch Bafana v Morocco for R20!
Broos to trim his bloated squad next week
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
