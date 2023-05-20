Sundowns Champions League dream deferred

Wydad Casablanca ended Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League 's dream after they eliminated them following a 2-2 draw at packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.
The Brazilians looked to have done enough when Peter Shalulile gave them a 2-1 lead with 12 minutes remaining, but an own goal a few minutes later by Mothobi Mvala ensured that Wydad advanced through an away goal.
Themba Zwane had opened the scoring before Ayoub El Amloud cancelled that before Shalulile restored thier lead.
Wydad will now face Al Ahly in the final in what will be a repeat of last year's final.
For Sundowns, it was heartbreaking as they were favourites to go all the way and win their first title since 2016 as they were impressive in the competition. But once again, it was not to be as they were eliminated from the semifinal.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena brought his key players back for this match after he rested them in their DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United earlier in the week.
In the absence of Neo Maema, who was suspended in the first leg, Sphelele Mkhulise started in his place in the middle of the park and was influential for Sundowns in the attack as Wydad struggled to contain him.
And as expected, the home side started better and took control of the match with the visitors opting to sit back and wait for a counter attack ball.
On one of the counters Wydad nearly found the breakthrough when Mohammed Ounnahem was set through on goal and with a keeper to beat, Sundowns defender Abdel Boutouil did well to time his tackle to deflect the ball which fell kindly on Ronwen Williams.
The home side also had their chances as well, as Teboho Mokoena came close to finding the opener, but his curling shot inside the box was saved by Wydad keeper Youssef Motie, before Peter Shalulile also missed a chance when he was set through on goal.
It was a half where chances were far and few in between as both teams didn't give much away.
Sundowns continued where they left off in the first half as they searched for the opener and they came back with more energy.
And the breakthrough came four minutes after the interval as Zwane found a loose ball outside the box to slot home and give his side a lead.
But Sundowns allowed Wydad back in the game who knew a goal will be enough to see them through and started to put the home side under pressure.
Their pressure finally paid off as El Amloud headed the equalizer which beat Williams to make it 1-1 and had advantage to go through on away goal.
Shalulile had given Sundowns a lead before Mothobi Mvala scored an own eight minutes before time and that was it.
