After fans threw missiles at Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane last weekend in Rustenburg, the club has put measures in place to prevent something similar from happening again in their game against Cape Town City today at Soccer City (3pm).
Chiefs take on City in their final game of the DStv Premiership season, one which has been underwhelming and frustrating for their faithful, who showed their displeasure by attacking Zwane during their 1-0 loss to SuperSport.
Heading towards this afternoon's match, there were concerns from the football fraternity that the irked Amakhosi fans would revoke the ugly scenes again.
To prevent this from happening, an hour before the kickoff, a SAPS nyala was parked in one of the underground tunnels leading into the pitch of the stadium. The vehicle then disappeared as fans started gathering in the stands.
Meanwhile, the stadium announcer from Chiefs conveyed a message of support in an attempt to calm down fires.
"We stand here today to support our team, our coach, our assistant coach, the technical and players, forever," he said.
Heightened security ahead of Chiefs match against Cape Town City at Soccer City
SAPS riot truck on stand by for today's DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City at Soccer City
