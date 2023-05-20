Cape Town City piles more misery for Amakhosi faithful after 1-0 win

Cape Town City added more misery to Kaizer Chiefs' season after defeating them 1-0 in the concluding game of the DStv Premiership today at Soccer City.
The Citizens grabbed the opening goal in the 10th minute through Mduduzi Mdantsane, who placed the ball in the back of the net from inside the box. Eric Tinkler's sides were in control of the game until the 34th minute when they lost captain Taariq Fielies after he received a straight red card for a challenge on Ashley du Preez.
With the numerical advantage on their side, Chiefs dominated the game but were poor. Even when they attacked in anger, they did not look likely to score. For the rest of the game City defended well to ensure they get a 1-0 win and finish the campaign in fourth place while Chiefs ended their season below them.
In their last game of the season, Chiefs showed why they have regressed so much on the pitch over the last couple of years. The biggest sporting franchise in South Africa is in dire need of intervention from a supernatural force. Looking at the overall performance of the squad, no player can be counted as the best in their position in the league, this can further highlight how poor their squad is.
Having an inexperienced coach in Arthur Zwane with a team with average players, and has-beens sprinkled with a bit of youth does not help the course. Another concern for the club is their technical team's inability to improve players in a personal capacity. No player from Chiefs has made strides, and players such as Du Preez, Yusuf Maart, and Zitha Kwinika all joined the club at a good level but have become a shadow of themselves. While Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena this week was raving about the players that he has improved this season, Zwane can't claim the same.
Against City, it was clear that Chiefs are a poorly coached team, they were exposed by their visitors from Cape Town, who were better tactically and seemed to play with a better pattern on the attack and defended with structure for most parts of the game. Chiefs, on the other hand, were merely disjointed, their wing play was non-existent as their wingers could not untangle their feet to put in a decent cross, which is a sign of poor coaching.
The biggest investment Chiefs need to make in the offseason is in their technical team and management, signing new players won't help and no player with the ambition of winning and improving will join a club that does not guarantee winning trophies. If they neglect that part, things on the field will continue to deteriorate even further.
