Nervous wait for Maritzburg after valiant draw against Downs

Maritzburg United have given themselves a chance of survival after they played to a 1-1 draw in their last match of the DStv Premiership against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Team of Choice headed into the game at the bottom of the table with 29 points, but the result saw them move two places up on 30 points. They will now have to wait and hope for favourable results in the weekend matches involving Chippa United, who are now bottom, and 15th placed Marumo Gallants
Should Chippa lose against Golden Arrows in their final match, they will be relegated, while Marumo will participate in the playoffs should they also fail to avoid defeat against Swallows.
Bradley Ralani's opener in the first half was cancelled out by Ali Meza in the second stanza to make sure points were shared at Loftus.
With an eye on the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Wydad Casablanca at this venue on Saturday, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rested all his key players and gave a chance to his fringe stars.
Maritzburg put Sundowns under pressure earlier on and had two big chances in the opening 20 minutes to open the scoring but could not hit the target.
It was Amadou Soukouna, who had a big chance in the 16 minute with a low drive in the box that produced a sharp save from goalkeeper Denis Onyango.
They were then made to rue those two misses as Ralani found the opener three minutes later following a brilliant one-two with Neo Maema.
That goal was Sundowns' first attempt as they showed their quality.
After the goal, Sundowns were then in control with Maritzburg now having to rely on counterattack football.
Though the score remained 1-0 going into the interval, Maritzburg knew they had to find the goal in the second half.
They had another opportunity to score immediately after the restart but Rowan Human shot inside the box and hit the side netting in an empty net with Onyango already down.
Maritzburg continued to put pressure on Sundowns in the second half as they searched for an equaliser.
And their pressure finally paid off when substitute Meza connected with Tumelo Njoti to slot home.
Team of Choice to know their fate only after Chippa, Marumo results
Nervous wait for Maritzburg after valiant draw against Downs
Maritzburg United have given themselves a chance of survival after they played to a 1-1 draw in their last match of the DStv Premiership against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Team of Choice headed into the game at the bottom of the table with 29 points, but the result saw them move two places up on 30 points. They will now have to wait and hope for favourable results in the weekend matches involving Chippa United, who are now bottom, and 15th placed Marumo Gallants
Should Chippa lose against Golden Arrows in their final match, they will be relegated, while Marumo will participate in the playoffs should they also fail to avoid defeat against Swallows.
Bradley Ralani's opener in the first half was cancelled out by Ali Meza in the second stanza to make sure points were shared at Loftus.
With an eye on the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Wydad Casablanca at this venue on Saturday, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rested all his key players and gave a chance to his fringe stars.
Maritzburg put Sundowns under pressure earlier on and had two big chances in the opening 20 minutes to open the scoring but could not hit the target.
It was Amadou Soukouna, who had a big chance in the 16 minute with a low drive in the box that produced a sharp save from goalkeeper Denis Onyango.
They were then made to rue those two misses as Ralani found the opener three minutes later following a brilliant one-two with Neo Maema.
That goal was Sundowns' first attempt as they showed their quality.
After the goal, Sundowns were then in control with Maritzburg now having to rely on counterattack football.
Though the score remained 1-0 going into the interval, Maritzburg knew they had to find the goal in the second half.
They had another opportunity to score immediately after the restart but Rowan Human shot inside the box and hit the side netting in an empty net with Onyango already down.
Maritzburg continued to put pressure on Sundowns in the second half as they searched for an equaliser.
And their pressure finally paid off when substitute Meza connected with Tumelo Njoti to slot home.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos