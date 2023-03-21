WATCH | Lyle Foster on Kompany, the Premiership and what he owes Belgium

Bafana Bafana's emerging star Lyle Foster says he still has to pinch himself about his dream move to English Championship club Burnley in January.

The Orlando Pirates youth product, who made a big move to Monaco aged 19 in 2019, battled for years to earn game time and find his scoring form in Europe at a variety of clubs.

The striker said it was his season where he “followed his heart” and moved from Portugal's Vitoria de Guimaraes to KVC Westerlo in the Belgian second-tier Challenger Pro League and scored four goals in 23 games there that was the turnaround to kick-start his still fledgling career in Europe.