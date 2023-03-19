Haaland hits second hat-trick of week as Man City trounce Burnley
Unstoppable Erling Haaland smashed through the 40-goal barrier in his first season at Manchester City with a hat-trick in his side's 6-0 FA Cup quarterfinal rout of Burnley on Saturday.
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium.
The 22-year-old struck trademark goals in the 32nd and 35th minutes and completed his sixth hat-trick of the season when he converted a rebound to finish the tie just before the hour.
Manchester City comfortably see off Burnley to book their spot in the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals 🔢pic.twitter.com/lz6XCcmho9— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 18, 2023
He now has an astonishing 42 goals for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund last June.
Julian Alvarez then struck twice with a goal by substitute Cole Palmer in between as City ran riot to make it 13 goals in the week to cruise into the semifinals.
It proved a chastening day for former City hero Vincent Kompany who has guided Burnley to the brink of a fast return to the Premier League after last year's relegation.