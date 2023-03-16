Mailula not yet ready for Europe, says Bafana coach

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula remain another season in SA before thinking about moving to Europe.
Mailula is having his breakthrough season after forcing his way into the Sundowns starting lineup. The Downs academy product is the talk of the town at the moment; the potential he’s shown this campaign has seen him touted as a future star of SA football.
The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His form has seen him make the Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Liberia later this month in back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Talks about Mailula’s future have been a feature in football circles, some saying he should move to Europe after this season while others make points of him staying at Downs for another season to develop. Reports have emerged of European clubs monitoring his progress.
During the Bafana squad announcement press briefing on Thursday at the SABC studios, Broos was asked if it would be advisable for Mailula to go to Europe in the winter transfer window.
“You have to be careful about sending such a player too soon to Europe, honestly, I don’t think he’s ready for Europe. Mailula is doing very well, it’s his first season, last season he played a few games but now he [has made a] breakthrough,” Broos told the media.
“I would advise him to stay one more year at Sundowns and play in the CAF Champions League because it will be good for his development. Don’t underestimate going to Europe, don’t underestimate it, especially for a striker, it’s very difficult,” he said.
Broos acknowledged the excitement about Mailula’s talent and potential but stressed that he be given time to further develop as a player before jetting off to Europe.
“He has the potential but don’t take that decision too soon. I know everyone is saying ‘Mailula, Mailula ahh’, but be careful with that. It’s his first season, he’s doing well in the Champions League, and he scores also. It’s only been seven months in a team like Sundowns who dominate every game, it's different.
“Let him take some more experience at the high level, Sundowns is always in the Champions League so let him stay another year ... it will be good for him,” he said.
Mailula will hope to make his debut when SA play Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24 and in Monrovia on March 28.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu
Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena
Forwards: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau
Mailula not yet ready for Europe, says Bafana coach
'Sundowns forward should remain in SA for another season'
Image: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images
