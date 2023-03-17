Broos tells Chiefs, Bucs to improve to better SA football

Hugo Broos has again questioned the competitiveness of the Premier Soccer League, stating it was abnormal for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to trail Mamelodi Sundowns by more than 20 points this season.
Sundowns require just four more points to clinch the DStv Premiership for a sixth consecutive time, while the Soweto giants are battling for second place, and Bafana Bafana coach Broos found it strange that the pair have fallen way behind after close run-ins in the past.
“Do you think that it is normal that before Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were always nearly champions, and they are now 20 points off Mamelodi Sundowns? There is something wrong huh, and I don’t know what [that is],” Broos said yesterday.
Broos is preparing for two crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia. The first will be on March 24 at Orlando Stadium and the second will be away in Monrovia on March 28. The Belgian mentor announced his 23 men squad for the task at hand.
Eight players from the 23 come from the all-conquering Sundowns: captain Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Cassius Mailula.
Broos elaborated on his decision to pick eight players from the league champions, saying he couldn't get their profile elsewhere.
“If you have good players from one team, it’s not working against me, when you have so many players from the same team, it means you don’t find the same qualities somewhere else and that’s not good for South African football,” Broos said.
By contrast, Bucs have three players (Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Monnapule Saleng) in the squad while Chiefs have zero after Broos decided against picking keeper Brandon Peterson.
“It’s not good that teams like Chiefs and Pirates, who are top teams in this country, that we don’t have more players from them, it’s not good,” Broos told the media.
“Chiefs are struggling, though they are a little bit better now, Pirates...it is the same thing, they get a good result then the week later it’s not good, so they are also not stable. I was looking at the last five championships that Sundowns won; (the gap) before was three points and two points difference at the end but now it’s 20. This is not good.
“Let’s hope Chiefs and Pirates will be back to the top as soon as possible so they can struggle with Sundowns for the championship. That will increase the quality of football; it’s too easy for Sundowns,” he said.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu
Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena
Forwards: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau
Broos tells Chiefs, Bucs to improve to better SA football
Bafana coach laments Downs dominance, labels it 'not good'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
