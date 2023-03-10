Ex-Footie now basks in glory as Proteas’ star

On Wednesday, Proteas seamer Ayabonga Khaka put on her national colours blazer and rang the Wanderers bell with a big smile as she signalled the start of the second Test between SA and the West Indies.
The affectionate smile on her face was significant; Khaka’s still basking in the moment of her team’s heroics in the Women’s T20 World Cup where they finished as runners-up. Khaka secured her place in SA cricket folklore in the semifinal win over England.
In the 18th over, she bowled a career-defining spell, picking up four wickets for just three runs. Those four wickets proved to be match-winning scalps as they helped secure a place in the final for the Proteas. That over is one that Khaka will remember fondly in her life. “It was a great over for me, especially as the first two overs I went for runs,” Khaka told Sowetan.
“They always say it’s not about how you start but how you finish. My last two overs were crucial for the team. It was tough. I don’t want to lie but when Kappie (Marizanne Kapp) came to me and said I know you can do it and today you’re going to win us a game [I felt motivated]. When you hear that from a senior player it pushes you. I knew I had to back my skill, I know what I’m capable of. That boosted me to be in my zone,” she said.
Khaka is from sport-loving Xesi in the Eastern Cape. Growing up playing cricket and football, she opted to choose the former as there were signs of it taking off after being endorsed by Border and Cricket South Africa.
The Proteas bowler was a skilled footballer. She played in the Sasol League for Thunderbirds alongside Banyana Banyana stars Bambanani Mbane and Kholosa Biyana.
Khaka detailed her journey with football, saying it was hard to walk away from the beautiful game. “It was tough to leave football because I played it when I was young. When I got my first contract in 2014 with Cricket SA, I left football. I didn’t want to take a risk because I could see my cricket was progressing,” she said.
“I still love football and support my friends, I used to play in the Sasol League for Thunderbirds. It was very nice playing football, I enjoyed the vibe. I played on the same team as Bambanani Mbane and Kholosa Biyana, I know them well, we grew up playing together in the same age group.
“We made soccer schools in the Eastern Cape together, I enjoyed football but I was better at cricket than football,” said the 30-year-old.
Ex-Footie now basks in glory as Proteas’ star
Khaka is making huge strides as a bowler
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
