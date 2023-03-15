Day-dreamer makes fight fraternity sit up
Win for Oosthuizen puts him in firing line for title
Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen could challenge World Boxing Council (WBC) cruiserweight champion Badou Jack sooner than he and his wife, promoter Janie Hebler, had imagined when she took it upon herself to guide his illustrious career last year.
In no time the talented left-handed boxer from Boksburg publicly declared that he would follow in the footsteps of two former WBC super middleweight world champions Thulani Malinga and Dingaan Thobela by dethroning Ilunga Makabu as the WBC cruiserweight champion...
