Academy products help the club financially, says Diski coach September
SuperSport keep on producing top talent
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SuperSport United reserves coach Thabo September says the club prioritises the DStv Diski Challenge because it helps produce players who can be sold to bigger teams in SA and Europe.
The Matsatsantsa a Pitori academy is famed for producing talent. Some of its graduates include Kamohelo Mokotjo, Kermit Erasmus, Daine Klate, Masibuzane Zongo and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.
Currently, the likes of Neo Rapoo, Thalente Mbatha, and Thapelo Maseko are part of Gavin Hunt’s first team core and have played their part in the team’s push for a CAF Champions League spot for next season.
September, who is in charge of the reserve team, has seen them rise to the summit of the DDC with 46 points with nine games left in the season. He has credited the junior coaches for United’s consistency in producing players.
“Credit has to go to the coaches below us that have done good work so that we can produce the next players, by the time the one group leaves. Credit to them that we can still field a team that can be competitive,” he said.
Within the cycle of SA football, United are a team that develops talent and sells it to bigger clubs to stay afloat financially and be competitive.
“The DDC is one of the big projects for the club, we take it seriously because we don’t have the money to go buy players. Management has prioritised it,” September said.
“If we do our part we will produce good players for the country. For the club as well, it will help us financially, if we can produce players for the first team and players that can go to bigger teams than us and make money out of it just like Ajax Amsterdam and other teams.
“The next step for us will be to try to get our players to go to Europe, so the Diski is providing all of that for us, that’s why we take it seriously,” he said.
DDC results: AmaZulu 2 - 1 Swallows; Cape Town City 1 - 1 Orlando Pirates; SuperSport United 5 - 2 Chippa United; Sekhukhune United 1 - 1 Golden Arrows; TS Galaxy 1 - 1 Royal AM; Marumo Gallants 1 - 6 Mamelodi Sundowns; Maritzburg United 0 - 1 Stellenbosch.
