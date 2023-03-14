Boxers are human beings who just happen to make their living through their fists and people must not read too much into its brutality, which comes with the territory.
But what people must look at is the love and comradeship boxers show after their contests. This lesson was provided yesterday by Almighty Moyo to people who often view their work as being cruel.
He said they don’t acknowledge the dedication, passion and artistry they display during fights. “We are as intelligent as those people who work in offices,” he said.
“It looks easy to box when you are watching because people think it is just about hitting each other when actually it’s about the intelligence in what you do. We perfect moves in our gyms to outsmart our opponents, not to kill them.
“That is why you saw me and Clement Pilusa having a conversation and also smiling at each other after our fight.”
They beat each other up over six rounds on Sunday night. Moyo dropped Pilusa en route to a deserved unanimous points decision in their closely contested match-up, which formed part of 5th Element’s six bout card at Cheyenne Saloon inside the Carousel Casino in lHammanskraal.
Fighters’ dedication, passion and artistry rarely acknowledged
Boxing a sport of camaraderie – Moyo
Image: FRAMED MEDIA
“Once the fight is over and the verdict is out, we embrace each other, laugh about our actions but most importantly talk about how best we can better our craft,” he said after registering his third win in three fights while equally competent Pilusa suffered his third defeat in five contests.
All fighters in the card of promoter Janie Hebler gave their best. That includes Bonita van Jaarsveldt and Pamela Matunga. Van Jaarsveldt won his six-rounder via a unanimous points decision.
Meanwhile, Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen regained the ABU cruiserweight belt in one minute and three seconds against Ugandan Musa Ntege. He first won it and also lost it to Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu in 2018.
Peter Ngatane, who supervised the fight on Sunday night, confirmed that Oosthuizenvs victory guaranteed him a rating by the WBC, which is the mother body to the ABU. Oosthuizen improved to 18 knockouts in 30 wins against three losses and two draws.
