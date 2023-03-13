Tlhopie Motsepe and Kaitlin Hunt take Safa D-Licence coaching course

“The coaching course kicked off last Saturday [March 11], and according to Safa-Ekurhuleni president Job Mchunu, the programme will run over weekends to accommodate individuals who are fully employed elsewhere.”

“The next session after this weekend will be on March 18 to 21, then March 24 to 25, with the closing date on April 1.

“A total of 37 coaching aspirants are attending the course being run at Germiston Stadium.

“Jose De Oliveira and Simon Tshowa, both renowned Caf instructors, are conducting the course.”

Tlhopie Motsepe became chair of Sundowns after his father, Patrice Motsepe, stepped aside as president of the club when he was elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) boss in March 2021.

Kaitlin Hunt is a vocal commentator on football matters on social media. Her Instagram page says she is a biokineticist.