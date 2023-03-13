After drawing Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals last night, giant killers Dondol Stars are not concerned about playing the Soweto giants as they feel they are capable of knocking anyone out.
Now Pirates in Dondol's giant-slaying radar
Third division side happy to face Bucs after flooring two top flight teams
After drawing Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals last night, giant killers Dondol Stars are not concerned about playing the Soweto giants as they feel they are capable of knocking anyone out.
The Pretoria side, who reached this stage of the competition after stunning two Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams SuperSport United and AmaZulu, will look to continue with another scalp against the Buccaneers at home in what was a pick of the quarterfinal draw.
While most teams shared their excitement about avoiding the ABC Motsepe League side, Stars coach Vincent Rammoni said they would have preferred anyone.
“We are happy with the draw although Pirates are a big team and have a very rich history, if you look at all the teams in the last eight, they are all Premiership teams,” Rammoni said after the draw.
“So, we didn’t want any specific team to play against, every team that we would have drawn, we were going to respect them. We are looking forward to learning from these opportunities that we got as Dondol Stars to be in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup.”
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said previously that playing against unknown teams was difficult and would have been happier to avoid another team from the lower leagues. At the weekend Pirates were dragged to extra-time before finally overcoming second-tier Venda Football Academy 2-1.
“It is going to be a tough one as it has been for us. They are not here by chance and it shows that they have been doing things well,” Riveiro said.
“It will be a challenge again to play an opponent who is not with us in the league and they are highly motivated.”
Meanwhile, Royal AM Diski team coach Khabo Zondo said his side had wanted to play high-riding Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinal. Royal were handed a tough draw against Kaizer Chiefs at home instead.
“Firstly, I’m happy that we avoided Dondol Stars and we were hoping to get Sundowns,” Zondo said. “MaMkhize [chairperson Shauwn Mkhize] was saying ‘please get Sundowns for me', but nevertheless, we still have a score to settle with Chiefs because last time they beat us. Now they are coming for a tough game and it can go either way.
“We respect them for what they are, but you could see our boys are beginning to score now, which was lacking before and John Maduka is doing a good job with the players.”
Defending champions Sundowns will travel to Danie Craven to face Stellenbosch, who recently ended their winning run after holding them to a 1-1 draw in their last league match.
Quarterfinal draw (matches set for April 14-16)
Dondol v Pirates
Stellenbosch v Sundowns
Royal v Chiefs
Chippa v Sekhukhune
