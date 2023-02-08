Mokwena sings Kapinga and co. praises after win

“Very proud of him. He knows how much I like him as a footballer and as a human being. Very good person and quiet, but worked very hard and this is what we expect from everybody that gets to represent the club.
“And he took his opportunity very well. I thought he could have scored one or two with better decision-making, but I am very proud of him as I’m proud of Sipho Mbule, Bongani Zungu and Lebusa.
“Denis [Onyango] was good apart from the goals he conceded, he was exceptional in his distributions. Proud of Peter Shalulile and [Bradley] Ralani, the subs were also good.
“Lot of very good performances, that’s why the team was good. They are all here because they want to be here and they are available for selection.”
Mokwena also urged Zungu to continue to fight for his place in the squad. The midfielder has struggled for game time at Masandawana since joining them at the beginning of the season.
Following rumours that Lesedi Kapinga was pushing for a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window deadline day, coach Rulani Mokwena feels the midfielder has proved that he wants to stay on at the club.
Kapinga produced one of his best performances to help Sundowns edge Richards Bay 3-2 in the Nedbank Cup first round at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
The attacking midfielder was given a rare start and created two assists scored by Peter Shalulile as Sundowns booked their place in the last 16 of the Ke Yona cup and Mokwena was pleased with his performances.
Mosa Lebusa scored the other goal, while Nkayiso Zungu and Katleho Makateng netted for the Natal Rich Boyz.
“I think he [Kapinga] showed that he is here with very good contributions to what was a very good team performance,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“Good player, but he comes into a very good squad. All our players have very good quality and that’s why they are good enough to be at this club,” Mokwena said.
“But we have to empower them with a right life and principles and Zungu has to understand that he has to compete with everybody and that’s life because it is unfair.
“Everybody must fight for a place in the team like you fight to achieve things in life, you have to fight to achieve a starting place in this team.”
Sundowns shift their focus to the CAF Champions League group phase match, where they will host Sudanese side Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.
