Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has vowed to protect the extremely gifted Cassius Mailula as he continues with his impressive form.
In his debut season in the DStv Premiership, the 21-year-old has been outstanding and has been involved in 12 goals, scoring nine and creating three.
On Saturday, he came off the bench to score the second goal as Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
And Mokwena says he doesn’t want fame to get to Mailula as he continues to impress for the runaway log leaders.
“Cassius has a lot of potential. I'm very protective of the younger ones because I’ve seen it in SA before many times where it is called the curse of a rising star,” Mokwena said.
“You see a shooting star and just before you make a wish, it disappears. So I'm very, very cautious about the young ones and I always plead for patience, so I can put them in a play where you don't give them attention or too much of the limelight.”
Mokwena said he wants Mailula to go the same route as Percy Tau, Motjeka Madisha and Siphelele Mkhulise by staying away from the limelight.
“If they have that environment very similar to how Percy had not a lot of glitz and glam, the late Madisha not a lot of glitz and glam, Sphelele Mkhulisi, they came through the ranks and when he needed the shine he got it,” he said.
Downs coach Mokwena cautious about curse of the rising star with Mailula
Image: Lee Warren
“We must be very careful with Cassius because he has a lot to improve. You saw it even in our game against Sekhukhune when he played. He played against [Edward] Gyimah and [Daniel] Cardoso and he had to play because we were one man less and had to play more for the space in front.
“The block was a little bit deeper and he got to link up and hold up the play and waited for the players to move a little bit closer.”
